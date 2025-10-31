Russia strikes Ukraine’s railway infrastructure, causing widespread disruption

Source: Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine

Overnight, Russian forces targeted Ukraine’s railway infrastructure in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, damaging railcars, depots, and key facilities, officials said.

Oleksii Kuleba, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister of Community and Territorial Development, reported that the Sumy railway depot—responsible for daily passenger services—was heavily damaged. Fortunately, staff had been evacuated in advance, and no injuries were reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Railway operations in Lozova, Kharkiv region, were also affected, with trains rerouted and delays reported. Kuleba described the strikes as attacks on critical civilian infrastructure and Ukraine’s transport networks, noting that other regions including Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa were also hit.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian Railways has faced repeated attacks, causing regular disruptions to passenger traffic. Recent strikes have forced delays on routes to Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, and Sumy.

Ukraine is continuing efforts to repair and restore its transport infrastructure amid the ongoing attacks.

News.Az