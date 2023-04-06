Russia’s Putin meets with Turkish presidential spokesman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"Such a meeting has indeed taken place," he said, commenting on reports of Kalin’s meeting with Putin for a discussion of bilateral cooperation pertaining to the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant.

Peskov specified that the meeting "addressed the implementation of major projects on the two countries’ [joint] agenda, including the Akkuyu [project]." "The parties discussed the need to carry out a [fuel] loading ceremony to mark the occasion. As we have said before, Russia will play its proper role in the ceremony," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Kalin said on Wednesday that he had met with President Putin in Moscow. According to him, he conveyed messages from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Putin, and their conversation touched upon the issue of Ukraine and the upcoming fuel delivery ceremony at the Akkuyu facility. Kalin also said that the Russian leader had in turn passed on messages to Erdogan.

News.Az