Ibrahim Kalin
Tag:
Ibrahim Kalin
Turkish intelligence chief holds talks with Hamas delegation on Gaza situation - Media
29 Jun 2025-23:25
Azerbaijan-Armenia peace ‘key’ to Caucasus stability: Turkish intel chief
17 Sep 2024-16:03
Ibrahim Kalin appointed new Head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization
05 Jun 2023-12:28
Türkiye to consider Sweden’s NATO bid after terror laws take effect
04 May 2023-00:48
Turkish presidential spokesman comments on Azerbaijan’s establishment of border checkpoint at starting point of Lachin road
26 Apr 2023-03:18
Turkish presidential spokesman calls on France to take constructive stance on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process
26 Apr 2023-01:27
Russia’s Putin meets with Turkish presidential spokesman
06 Apr 2023-03:22
Turkish Presidential spokesperson rejects chemical weapon allegations
21 Oct 2022-00:10
Türkiye sees progress in normalization of relations with Armenia – top official
18 Oct 2022-11:58
Agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia can play an important role for peace in the Caucasus: Ibrahim Kalin
24 Sep 2022-01:53
