Europe should demand limits on Russia’s military and nuclear capabilities and seek accountability for alleged crimes, News.Az reports, citing UATv.

The Guardian stated this in an article, citing the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.

Kallas said that the Russians are trying to focus on negotiations with the United States to avoid difficult conversations, as they see that “talking to the Americans is [helping] them [with] the maximalist demands that they haven’t even conquered militarily.”

However, she emphasized that the EU has a “very clear role” in verifying any potential future peace agreement, because “you need Europe on board.”

Kallas also noted that focusing attention on concessions by Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war could blur the boundaries of Russia’s responsibility for aggression.

She said that “the problem is that what we are seeing right now is that … there has been a lot of pressure on Ukrainians to make very difficult concessions,” but warned that this risked “blurring the picture, where the problem actually lies.”

“If you think of last 100 years, Russia has attacked at least 19 countries, some as many as 3 or 4 times. None of those countries has ever attacked Russia,” Kallas noted.

As previously reported, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that the Kremlin continues to use issues unrelated to the war to pressure the administration of Donald Trump into conceding to Russia’s demands regarding Ukraine.

