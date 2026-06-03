Ukraine claims strike on Russian missile corvette Boikiy - VIDEO

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Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) and Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have claimed to have struck the Russian missile-carrying corvette Boikiy, at the Kronstadt naval base in Russia's Leningrad Oblast.

The Security Service of Ukraine stated that Ukrainian drones in Kronstadt struck the naval vessel base and that the results of the strike and the scale of damage inflicted are being assessed, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainska Prava.

"The birds of the 1st Operational Centre of Unmanned Systems Forces have hunted down and set ablaze the corvette Boikiy, a carrier of guided missile weapons," said Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, USF Commander; SSU.

Magyar stated that the vessel, which has been undergoing scheduled repairs in the Veleshchynsky dry dock in Kronstadt since February, was struck at 06:35.

Ukrainian forces reportedly struck the Russian missile corvette Boykiy in St. Petersburg. pic.twitter.com/n9Q9DQeLUL — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 3, 2026

Magyar noted that the corvette Boikiy, Project 20380, is the third corvette of Russia's Baltic Fleet.

The vessel was launched in 2011 and has been in service since 2013.

News.Az