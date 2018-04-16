Yandex metrika counter

Russia’s Utair to launch direct Tyumen-Baku flights

Russia’s Utair airline will launch new direct Tyumen-Baku flights, RBK Group reported citing commercial director of Tyumen’s Roshchino airport Mikhail Rusakov a

"The number of flights to Turkey’s Antalya resort city is expected to be increased this year,” he said. “Turkey’s AtlasGlobal airline will operate flights seven times a week.”

“Rossiya Airlines, Yamal Airlines, Royal Flight Airlines will operate flights to Turkey twice a week,” Rusakov said. “Russia’s Azur Air airline will operate flights to Tunisia and Bulgaria (Burgas). Uzbekistan Airways will operate flights to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent city, Utair - to Azerbaijan’s Baku city. The issue of the resumption of flights to Tajikistan’s Khujand city is being considered."

Utair operates regular Baku-Moscow flights.

