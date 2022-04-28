Russia's violation of human rights is the focus of talks, says Zelensky

Russia's violation of human rights is the focus of talks, says Zelensky

+ ↺ − 16 px

Addressing the media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia's "violation of human rights" is one of the main things he's been discussing with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

He says they've also spoken about how to save people from the steel plant in Mariupol.

"I trust and believe - just as many relatives of those people who are blocked in Azovstal do - that the secretary general and we will be able to have a successful result."

Zelensky also calls for more humanitarian assistance, and says he's urged Guterres to take steps to prevent what he calls the deportation of Ukrainian civilians to Russia.

News.Az