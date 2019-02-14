Russia’s Voronezh Airport to launch regular flights to Azerbaijan

Russia’s Voronezh International Airport intends to launch regular direct flights to Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan in 2019, director general of

Belevich made the remarks at an international business forum.

He stressed that the Voronezh-Baku, Voronezh-Dushanbe, Voronezh-Tbilisi and Voronezh-Aktau flights will be launched.

The management of the Voronezh International Airport also intends to launch regular flights to Riga, Istanbul and Dubai in 2020.

The Voronezh-Vietnam, Voronezh-Greece, Voronezh-Egypt, Voronezh-Spain, Voronezh-India, Voronezh-Turkey, Voronezh-Thailand and Voronezh-Tunisia charter flights will be operated during the tourism season.

