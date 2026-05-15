Eurovision 2026 semi-final two draws 680,000 viewers in Austria
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Photo: EuroVoix
An average audience of 680,000 viewers watched Semi-Final Two of Eurovision 2026 live on Austria’s ORF 1, with the broadcast achieving a 32% audience share during the final hour of the contest.
The programme was the most-watched show on ORF 1 that day and ranked sixth overall across all television broadcasts in Austria. Viewership increased compared with Semi-Final One, with an additional 58,000 viewers tuning in and a 2 percentage point rise in audience share, News.Az reports, citing EuroVoix.
Organisers confirmed that Cosmó will perform 25th in the Grand Final scheduled for May 16. It is the second time in two years that Austria has been assigned to close the Eurovision Song Contest.
By Leyla Şirinova