Ryan Reynolds hints at Deadpool’s appearance in upcoming Avengers movie
Photo: Marvel Studios

Ryan Reynolds sparked excitement among fans by teasing a possible Deadpool appearance in the next Avengers film.

Posting a cryptic Instagram photo featuring the Avengers logo defaced with a red spray-painted “A,” Reynolds hinted that his cheeky character might be joining Earth’s mightiest heroes in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.


Fans quickly reacted with enthusiasm over the potential crossover.

Marvel revealed the enormous cast of Avengers: Doomsday in a livestream in March. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo had previously heralded the return of the franchise’s beloved actor, Robert Downey Jr., during an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024. Downey Jr. will play villain Doctor Doom (despite his longtime character Iron Man dying in Avengers: Endgame), who recently popped up in the post-credits scene in Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Earlier this year, Reynolds shot down speculation that Deadpool would be part of an Avengers film. “If Deadpool becomes an Avenger or an X-Man, we’re at the end,” the actor told Time. “That’s wish fulfillment, and you can’t give him that.” He added, “I’m writing a little something right now, that’s, I don’t know, it’s an ensemble. But, I like that [Deadpool] is isolated.”

Deadpool last appeared onscreen in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, which reunited Reynolds’ beloved character with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. In a review of the film, Rolling Stone noted that the movie by introducing the characters into the MCU, it was “signaling a bold new step towards total superhero-property synergy.”

In May, Marvel Studios announced that Avengers: Doomsday had been moved back from May 1, 2026, to Dec. 18, 2026, while its follow-up will now arrive in theaters on Dec. 17, 2027 instead of May 7, 2027.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

