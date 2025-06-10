Ryanair orders 30 spare jet engines as it prepares for major growth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ryanair said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy 30 new spare LEAP-1B engines with a list price of $500 million from jet engine maker CFM, which the budget airline expects to reduce its fuel consumption per flight as it rapidly grows its fleet.

It said the engines will also enhance operational resilience as it takes delivery of 300 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft from 2027 and aims to grow its annual traffic to 300 million passengers by 2034 from the 200 million flown to end-March this year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The engines, developed by the CFM joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran, will be delivered over the next two years and increase Ryanair's pool of spare engines to more than 120, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers said.

"These latest technology CFM engines reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per seat by up to 20% when installed on our B737 MAX fleet, which will further widen Ryanair's cost leadership over competitor airlines in Europe," CEO Michael O'Leary said in a statement.

