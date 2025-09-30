+ ↺ − 16 px

South Africa's ambassador to France has reportedly been found dead just 24 hours after going missing. Nkosinathi Emmanuel “Nathi” Mthethwa had been reported missing last night, but French media is now claiming that he has been found, News.Az reports citing DailyStar.

The body of the man was found outside the famous Hyatt Hotel in Porte Maillot, with reports that he had jumped from the 22nd floor of the four-star hotel at the age of 58.

Local officials confirmed the horrific news to Le Parisien, who also claimed that she recieved a "worrying message from him in the evening", but has not made public what the message was.

According to initial evidence released by the Paris Proesecutor's office: "His phone last rang around 3pm on Monday near the Bois de Boulogne in Paris (16th arrondissement). Fearing a possible suicide, the police, supported by the dog squad, had searched the woods in western Paris."

According to South Africa's Parisian embassy's website, Mthethwa was apointed to the role in February 29024, having previously served as the Minister of Arts and Culture of the Republic of South Africa from May 2014 to 2019, before he was, from 2019 to 2023, the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture.

Between 2007 and 2022 he served as a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African National Congress (ANC), the party’s chief executive organ and highest decision-making body between conferences. During the same period, he was a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of South Africa’s governing party. The NWC is responsible for the day-to-day running of the party and makes recommendations to the NEC.

