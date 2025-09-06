S. Korea convenes emergency meeting after mass detention of citizens in US Hyundai raid

South Korea’s government held an emergency meeting following the arrest of hundreds of its citizens in a large-scale immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia, US.

Seoul has dispatched diplomats to the site in Georgia, while LG Energy Solution, which operates the plant with Hyundai, said it was suspending most business trips to the US, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

US officials detained 475 people - mostly South Korean nationals - who they said were found to be illegally working at the battery facility, one of the largest foreign investment projects in the state.

The White House defended the operation, dismissing concerns that the raid could deter foreign investment.