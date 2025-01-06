S. Korea investigators refile warrant to detain impeached president Yoon

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks at the presidential residence in Seoul, South Korea, on December 14, 2024. Photo: South Korean Presidential Office/Yonhap/AP

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean investigators probing President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law imposition said Monday they have refiled a warrant to extend the deadline to detain the impeached president.

"We have refiled the warrant at the Seoul Western District Court to extend the deadline for the warrant to detain President Yoon Suk Yeol," said the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which is handling the case, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. The state anti-corruption agency and the police attempted to detain Yoon at his official residence last Friday after securing a warrant from the same court but withdrew after an hourslong standoff with presidential security staff.The current warrant is set to expire at midnight Monday.

News.Az