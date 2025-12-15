S. Korea's Kakao orders remote work after bomb threat at HQ

The threat was reported to police at 11:09 a.m. via Kakao’s customer service center, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

“As we prioritize employee safety above all else, we transitioned all staff to work remotely,” a company official said.

Authorities said the suspect posted twice on Kakao’s customer service board claiming that a self-made explosive device had been placed in the office.

The individual also allegedly threatened to kill senior company officials with a homemade gun and demanded a ransom of 10 billion won (approximately US$6.8 million).

Police have deployed special forces along with military personnel to search Kakao’s Pangyo office for explosives, while investigations are ongoing.