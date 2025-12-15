Yandex metrika counter

S. Korea's Kakao orders remote work after bomb threat at HQ

  • Economics
  • Share
S. Korea's Kakao orders remote work after bomb threat at HQ
Photo: Yonhap

South Korea's Kakao Corp. has instructed all employees to work from home after receiving a bomb threat at its headquarters in Pangyo, south of Seoul, the company announced Monday.

The threat was reported to police at 11:09 a.m. via Kakao’s customer service center, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

“As we prioritize employee safety above all else, we transitioned all staff to work remotely,” a company official said.

Authorities said the suspect posted twice on Kakao’s customer service board claiming that a self-made explosive device had been placed in the office.

The individual also allegedly threatened to kill senior company officials with a homemade gun and demanded a ransom of 10 billion won (approximately US$6.8 million).

Police have deployed special forces along with military personnel to search Kakao’s Pangyo office for explosives, while investigations are ongoing.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      