S. Korea's military on high alert after the North's warning over drone flights

South Korea's military declared itself "fully ready" to respond after North Korea ordered its troops stationed along the border to prepare for potential firing amid escalating tensions over drone flights directed at Pyongyang.

The nuclear-armed North has accused Seoul of flying drones over its capital to drop propaganda leaflets filled with "inflammatory rumours and rubbish", and warned Sunday that if another drone was detected, it would consider it "a declaration of war", News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Seoul's military previously denied it was behind the flights, with local speculation centred on activist groups in the South, which have long sent propaganda and US currency northwards, typically by balloon.But the North insists Seoul is officially to blame, announcing late Sunday it had told eight artillery brigades already on war footing "to get fully ready to open fire" , and reinforced air observation posts in Pyongyang."Our military is closely monitoring the situation and standing fully ready for the North's provocations," Lee Seong-joon, a spokesman for the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), told a press briefing.Pyongyang claims propaganda drones have infiltrated the capital's airspace three times in recent days, with leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister threatening a "horrible disaster" unless they stop.In a statement early Monday, Kim Yo Jong said the drone flights were "an unpardonable, malicious challenge to our state".Pyongyang has issued three similar back-to-back statements, calling on South Korea's military to come up with measures to prevent a recurrence of alleged violations of North Korean airspace.The JCS on Monday neither confirmed nor denied that Seoul's military was responsible for sending drones across the border, instead calling the North's claim "shameless"."The North can't even confirm the origin of a drone in the Pyongyang sky but is placing blame on the South -- all the while keeping a shut mouth on its sending of a drone southward on ten occasions," spokesman Lee said.

