S. Korea tests AI-powered radar capable of detecting drones kilometers away

South Korea has successfully tested a cutting-edge radar system capable of detecting drones from several kilometers away, the country’s state arms agency announced Thursday.

The Agency for Defense Development (ADD) said it successfully detected small drones located a few kilometers away using the artificial intelligence-based photonic radar technology in an outdoor environment, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The ADD did not disclose details of the test, such as the exact distance and the size of the unmanned aircraft, citing military security.

South Korea has been seeking to develop the radar technology since 2022 in a bid to better respond to drone threats that cannot be identified using existing optical equipment.

