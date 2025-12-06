S&P: Azerbaijan economy to grow 2% annually

+ ↺ − 16 px

S&P Global Ratings expects Azerbaijan’s economy to grow by an average of around 2% per year from 2025 to 2028, according to the agency’s latest forecasts.

S&P projects 1.8% GDP growth in 2025, followed by 1.7% in 2026. Growth is forecast to accelerate to 2% in 2027, and reach 2.1% in 2028, bringing the country’s average annual expansion to 1.9% during the four-year period, News.Az reports, citing S&P Global Ratings.

The agency also expects steady growth in nominal GDP. Azerbaijan’s economy is forecast to reach 130.4 billion manats in 2025, rising to 137.1 billion manats in 2026, 144.6 billion manats in 2027, and 152.3 billion manats in 2028.

S&P says the outlook reflects stable economic activity, gradual expansion in non-oil sectors, and consistent macroeconomic policies.

News.Az