Georgia on track for rapid economic growth - PM

“By the end of 2025, Georgia’s economy will exceed 100 billion lari, and nominal GDP per capita will surpass 10,000 dollars,” Kobakhidze said at a cabinet meeting, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

He added that it is “highly likely” Georgia will outperform the IMF’s economic growth forecast of 7.2 percent by the end of this year.

Kobakhidze said Georgia is “developing correctly in all sectors of the economy,” and argued that rapid growth in the years ahead will be driven by the elimination of “unhealthy practices,” including the eradication of corruption.