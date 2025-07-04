Yandex metrika counter

Saab receives 900 million SEK order for 22 combat boats from Sweden

Photo: CNN

Saab AB has received an order from Sweden for additional combat boats, News.az reports citing CNN.

The Swedish defense and aerospace company will supply 22 combat boats in a deal valued at 900 million Swedish krona (SEK).

The order adds to Saab’s portfolio of military vessel contracts with the Swedish government.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

