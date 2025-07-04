Saab receives 900 million SEK order for 22 combat boats from Sweden

Saab AB has received an order from Sweden for additional combat boats, News.az reports citing CNN.

The Swedish defense and aerospace company will supply 22 combat boats in a deal valued at 900 million Swedish krona (SEK).

The order adds to Saab’s portfolio of military vessel contracts with the Swedish government.

News.Az