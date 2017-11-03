Salaries of Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra’s artistic staff increased

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on strengthening the social protection of the artistic staff of the State Symphonic Orchestra named afte

According to the order, from November 1, 2017 on, additional AZN 500, defined by Azerbaijan’s president, will be paid to the salaries of the artistic staff of the State Symphonic Orchestra, APA reported.



The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to implement the decision on granting “Academician” status to the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society named after M. Magomayev in accordance with item 2.2 of the presidential decree (dated February 15, 2016) on “Application of the decision (dated December 21, 2012) on culture”.

The order enters into force from the day of its signature.

