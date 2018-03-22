Salaries to head coaches of national teams in Olympic sports

Salaries to head coaches of national teams in Olympic sports

The monthly salaries of head coaches of the national teams of Azerbaijan in Olympic sports have been increased.

According to Oxu.Az, the respective decree was signed by Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizade.

In line with the decree, the amendments have been introduced into the earlier issued decree 'On monthly salaries of head coaches of the national teams in Olympic sports'.

From now on, the salaries of the head coaches of national teams in Olympic sports will make AZN 594, earlier the salaries made AZN 540.

The current decree was enacted from March 1 of this year.

News.Az

News.Az