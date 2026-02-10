Salesforce cuts under 1,000 jobs amid AI shift

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cloud software company Salesforce has cut fewer than 1,000 jobs at the start of February.

The layoffs reportedly affected roles in marketing, product management, data analytics and the company’s Agentforce AI product division. Reuters said it could not independently verify the report, and Salesforce has not yet commented publicly, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The job cuts come as U.S. tech companies continue restructuring operations while accelerating investment in artificial intelligence technologies.

Earlier this year, Amazon announced plans to reduce around 16,000 roles globally as part of cost-cutting efforts linked to automation and efficiency improvements.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff previously said the company had already reduced around 4,000 customer support roles, noting that growing AI capabilities were reducing the need for large support teams.

Despite workforce reductions, Salesforce recently raised its fiscal 2026 revenue and profit forecasts, citing strong enterprise demand for its AI-powered products and services.

The company is expected to release its fourth-quarter financial results on February 25, which investors will watch closely for signals about future growth and AI-driven strategy.

News.Az