Salome Zurabishvili addresses congratulation to Azerbaijan’s President

Georgia’s President Salome Zurabishvili has addressed congratulation message to the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev.

The congratulation message reads as follows:

"On behalf of the Georgian people and personally on my own behalf I convey my most sincere congratulations to You on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s national holiday – the Republic Day.

On this remarkable day, I would like to stress that Georgia attaches great significance to the development of friendly and mutually beneficial relations with the Azerbaijan Republic being our strong partner. I am confident that the close cooperation relations between our countries will be further deepened and strengthened for the sake of the common advantage of our peoples.

Today, when we are facing the global pandemic, I would like to specially note the efforts made by your government in the fight against COVID-19 and the obtained successes. I believe that with our joint efforts, we will be able to prevent coronavirus.

Mr. President, please accept my assurances of the highest respect for You along with my wishes of peace, welfare, and progress to the friendly Azerbaijani people".

