Samoa detects small oil leak from wrecked New Zealand navy vessel

On Tuesday, Samoa announced that it had detected and contained "small leakages" from a New Zealand navy vessel that wrecked on a reef while transporting nearly 1,000 tonnes of diesel.

Tuala Iosefo Ponifasio, acting Samoan prime minister, said Tuesday that some "small leakages of oil" from the vessel had been contained, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Dozens of sailors were rescued from the HMNZS Manawanui after it struck a reef on Saturday night, before catching fire and sinking south of Samoa's most populous island Upolu.There was "no evidence" of a broader oil slick seeping over the reef and towards shore, Ponifasio added."In the meantime, marine scientists are carrying out sample testing of the nearby waters and beaches for any traces of oil."New Zealand Commodore Shane Arndell said there was a "light oil sheen from the ship's initial capsizing".The shipwreck was lying on a stable section of reef some 30 metres (98 feet) below the surface, Arndell added.It was carrying 950 tonnes of diesel.The HMNZS Manawanui was used for hydrographic surveys, diving operations and marine salvage and featured a 100-tonne sea crane.It had been conducting a hydrographic survey one nautical mile from shore in difficult conditions when it ran aground.

