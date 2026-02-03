Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: New leaks suggest limited upgrades

Alongside reports of a likely price increase across the Galaxy S26 lineup—and an unexpected price cut for the Ultra variant—Samsung is expected to retain a 5,000mAh battery for its top-tier device, News.Az reports, citing Forbes.

According to a specification leak reported by Android Headlines, the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s battery capacity will remain unchanged from its predecessor.

This means Samsung is unlikely to adopt silicon-carbon battery technology for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, despite several Android smartphone manufacturers embracing the newer battery chemistry in 2025. Brands such as Honor and Xiaomi have used silicon-carbon batteries to significantly extend battery life, in some cases pushing usage from hours into days.

Silicon-carbon batteries differ from traditional lithium-ion batteries by replacing part of the graphite anode with silicon, allowing the battery to store more lithium and deliver higher energy density and faster charging. However, silicon expands more during charging and tends to degrade faster, creating durability and safety challenges. Manufacturers typically limit the amount of silicon used and rely on complex engineering solutions to manage swelling and lifespan issues.

These trade-offs are believed to be the reason Samsung has opted against adopting the technology for its mainstream flagship. As a global premium brand competing directly with Apple, Samsung is thought to be cautious about potential battery failures, which could severely damage its reputation. Smaller rivals such as Oppo and Realme may have more flexibility to experiment with emerging battery technologies.

For now, this suggests Samsung does not yet view silicon-carbon batteries as sufficiently stable for mass-market devices. However, there is speculation that the company could introduce a special edition Galaxy S26 later in the year—similar to the Edge models—that might feature the newer battery technology.

Android Headlines has also published what are said to be the first official renders of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The design reportedly remains close to that of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with subtle changes including rounder edges and a new pill-shaped camera module, a design first seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Industry leaker Ice Universe has shared side-by-side comparisons highlighting the refinements.

The updated camera system is expected to include a 200-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto unit.

In terms of size, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to measure 163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9mm, making it slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 8.2mm thickness. This reduction is believed to come from design and engineering techniques first used in the Galaxy Z Fold 7, including a redesigned motherboard, improved thermal management, and a more compact camera housing.

While delivering a slimmer and lighter phone without sacrificing battery capacity is seen as a technical achievement, users hoping for a major leap in battery life via silicon-carbon technology may need to wait longer—or consider alternatives such as the Honor Magic V5.