- News
- Leaks
Tag:
Leaks
-
Sony has officially begun unveiling details of the PlayStation Plus May 2026 lineup, and even before the full rollout, early confirmations and announcements have already sparked discussion across the gaming community.29 Apr 2026-22:13
-
-
The latest wave of leaks suggests that Samsung’s next top-tier flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, may arrive with fewer dramatic changes than some users had hoped for.03 Feb 2026-15:00
-
-
New leaks suggest that Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone will not receive a major battery upgrade, delivering disappointing news for users hoping for longer battery life in the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.03 Feb 2026-13:59
-
-
-