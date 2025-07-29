Samsung shares rise on Tesla chip deal, but bigger hurdles remain

+ ↺ − 16 px

Samsung Electronics' shares inched up 0.3% on Tuesday, extending Monday's sharp 7% rally driven by a $16.5 billion deal to supply artificial intelligence chips to Tesla. While the agreement provides a boost to Samsung's struggling contract chip manufacturing business, analysts warn that long-term challenges persist.

Tesla Partnership: The deal involves Samsung's Texas-based chip factory producing Tesla’s next-gen AI6 chips, expected to power self-driving cars, robots, and data centers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Strategic Importance: Analysts say the deal could reduce supply chain risks and improve Samsung’s competitiveness in the U.S. market.

Ongoing Challenges: Despite the win, Samsung continues to lag behind competitors like TSMC in logic chips and faces production delays in its high-bandwidth memory chips for Nvidia.

Market Reaction: Samsung’s stock saw modest gains on Tuesday after early losses, slightly underperforming the broader market.

Leadership Trip: Chairman Jay Y. Lee left for Washington, reportedly for business, amid speculation about broader trade discussions between South Korea and the U.S.

Ben Barringer of Quilter Cheviot described the Tesla deal as a potential turning point but emphasized that Samsung’s memory division still “needs considerable progress.” Russ Mould of AJ Bell added that favorable terms and a U.S.-based production hub could reduce future tariff and supply-chain risks.

While the Tesla partnership marks a major milestone, Samsung’s future success in chip manufacturing will depend on its ability to scale production and attract more major clients.

News.Az