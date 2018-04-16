Sargsyan nominated for PM despite protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Republican Party of Armenia and the Dashnaktsutyun party, which are in the ruling coalition, nominated the former president of the country Serzh Sargsyan for the post of prime minister.

As reported by Oxu.Az, the vice speaker of the Armenian parliament, a member of the executive body of the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov, stated this on Monday.

"According to the current procedure, the RPA and Dashnaktsutyun nominated Sargsyan, and tomorrow the leader of the Republican Party of Armenia faction Vahram Baghdasaryan will propose a candidate on behalf of the faction, we will discuss it in accordance with the procedure established by law and will vote," Sharmazanov said.

Recall that in recent days Armenia has seen various protest actions against the appointment of former President Serzh Sargsyan as prime minister, accompanied by clashes with the police.

