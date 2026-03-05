Satellite image shows US missile interceptor radar hit in Jordan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Recent satellite images from key military bases in the Arabian Peninsula indicate that Iran is attempting to weaken air defenses by targeting US-made radars designed to detect incoming missiles and drones.

Buildings housing similar radar systems were also hit at two locations in the United Arab Emirates, CNN analysis shows, although it is unclear if the equipment was damaged, News.Az reports.

The radar system for an American THAAD missile battery in Jordan was struck and apparently destroyed in the first days of the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, a satellite image taken on Monday shows. It was at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, over 500 miles from Iran.

The radar is a critical element for the high-end missile interceptor system, which is used to engage and destroy ballistic missiles as they fly toward their target. According to a 2025 Missile Defense Agency Budget, it costs just shy of half-a-billion dollars.

Damaging the radar does not make the THAAD system completely inoperable, experts say, as there are other assets and configurations, but it certainly degrades capability and flexibility.

A Pentagon spokesperson told CNN: “Due to operations security we are not going to comment on the status of specific capabilities in the region.”

The UAE said in a statement that they remained fully prepared and ready to address any threats.

News.Az