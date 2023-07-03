Yandex metrika counter

Saudi Arabia extends voluntary oil output reduction by 1 mln bpd to August

  • World
  • Share
Saudi Arabia extends voluntary oil output reduction by 1 mln bpd to August

Saudi Arabia has decided to extend its voluntary oil production cut by 1 mln barrels per day that was initially planned for July, to August, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing a representative of the kingdom’s energy ministry on Monday.

In August, same as in July, Saudi Arabia’s oil production will total 9 mln barrels per day considering the reduction. The voluntary cut by 1 mln barrels per day is supplementary to the decision to reduce output by 500,000 barrels per day taken earlier, the agency said, adding that it might be extended for a longer period as well.

Consequently, Saudi Arabia’s output reduction in August will total 1.5 mln barrels per day.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      