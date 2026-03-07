Saudi Arabia shoots down drones heading toward oilfields

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence says its air defences intercepted and destroyed two additional drones, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

One of the drones was shot down east of the capital, Riyadh, while the other was intercepted in the country’s “Empty Quarter” desert region as it was heading toward the Shaybah oilfields.

According to the ministry, Saudi air defence systems have been actively engaging and destroying incoming drones and ballistic missiles since the early hours of Saturday morning.

