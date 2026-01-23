Saudi Arabia to host WEF International Meeting in Jeddah this April

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia officially announced on Friday that it will host the World Economic Forum International Meeting on Cooperation and Growth in Jeddah on April 22–23.

The announcement was made at the conclusion of the 56th WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, where Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al Ibrahim outlined details of the Kingdom's first regular high-level international forum, initially announced at the 2025 Annual Meeting, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Al Ibrahim highlighted the importance of continuing international dialogue to accelerate global growth and invited participants to contribute actively, noting that the Jeddah meeting will build on momentum from the WEF special meeting hosted in Riyadh in 2024.

