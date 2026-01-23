Azerbaijani Economy Minister holds talks in Davos

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, held bilateral meetings in Davos, Switzerland, during President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF).

During the meeting with Marta Kos, Commissioner of the European Union (EU) for Engagement, the sides highlighted key priorities on the Azerbaijan–EU economic cooperation agenda, including trade and energy partnership, as well as ongoing measures to further develop transport and logistics infrastructure. They also exchanged views on opportunities to unlock the full potential of the Azerbaijan–EU economic relations, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The meeting with Nir Barkat, Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry, reviewed the current state of the Azerbaijan–Israel economic relations and outlined priority areas for expanding practical cooperation in trade, industry, energy, and business partnerships.

During the meeting with Michael Goltzman, Senior Vice-President for Global Policy and Sustainability at the Coca-Cola Company, the parties discussed the projects implemented by the company in Azerbaijan, investment plans, continuous development, the initiatives aimed at shaping efficient infrastructure and the stimulation of competitive production.

The meeting with Nikolaus Lang, Vice Chairman of the Boston Consulting Group and Global Leader of the BCG Henderson Institute, saw discussions on the role of digital transformation in shaping economic strategies, opportunities in trade and artificial intelligence, and strengthening corporate geopolitical resilience.

During the meeting with Ricardo Hausmann, Director of the Growth Lab at Harvard Kennedy School, the sides exchanged views on reforms underway to advance Azerbaijan’s economic development priorities, ongoing cooperation with the Growth Lab, and prospects for the Green Growth Portal project implemented within the framework of the joint activities.

The meeting with Hassan El-Houry, Executive Chairman of Menzies Aviation, highlighted the progress made in Azerbaijan toward the sustainable development of the aviation sector, including the adoption of innovations and the promotion of investments, as well as prospects for further collaboration. It also highlighted the importance of mutual expertise exchange and support for initiatives aimed at training and employment.

The visit also saw the signing of the services agreement between Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) and Switzerland’s SICPA SA Company.

This collaboration will establish a framework for joint activities based on modern traceability technologies. The planned solutions will contribute to strengthening security across the energy supply chain and enhancing transparency.

News.Az