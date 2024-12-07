Saudi Arabia unveils its first hydrogen-powered bus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia has launched its first hydrogen-powered bus, marking another milestone in the kingdom’s push toward environmentally friendly transportation, News.az reports citing Gulf news .

Al Ahsa Governor Saud bin Talal inaugurated the test-run of the bus service, which is planned to connect the eastern city of Dammam to the governorate, covering a total distance of 359 km per day. The bus has a capacity of 45 passengers.The Saudi Transport General Authority (TGA) described the launch as part of a series of trials aimed at creating a sustainable transport future, with innovative solutions that protect the environment and improve the quality of life.At the ceremony, TGA head Rumaih Al Rumaih said the launch is part of the government's efforts to support innovation and adopt sustainable transportation methods that contribute to reducing carbon emissions, in line with the national strategy for transport services.He added that the Authority is committed to continuing to work with partners from the public and private sectors to enhance the use of modern technologies and develop the transportation sector, which will contribute to boosting the kingdom’s competitiveness at regional and global levels.TGA has recently unveiled several transportation initiatives, including the introduction of electric and self-driving buses. The government agency has also introduced electric vehicles in the car rental industry, as well as the operation of the first hydrogen truck and the first electric truck for transporting goods in the kingdom.In October, Saudi Arabia also launched its first hydrogen-powered taxi to enhance the passenger experience with a comfortable ride.Last year, Saudi Arabia conducted run-tests for hydrogen-powered trains in the capital Riyadh. These trains are noted for zero carbon emissions, environmental friendliness, and being a major innovation in sustainable rail transportation.

News.Az