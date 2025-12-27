Saudi-led coalition warns Yemen’s STC over Hadramout moves

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yemen’s Saudi-led coalition has warned the Southern Transitional Council (STC) against military actions in the eastern province of Hadramout that could undermine ongoing de-escalation efforts and threaten civilians.

The statement followed a request from Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council head, Rashad al-Alimi, urging immediate protection of civilians from “violations committed by armed groups affiliated with the STC,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The STC, supported by the United Arab Emirates, recently seized Aden from the Saudi-backed, internationally recognized government and has claimed control over much of southern Yemen. The group rejected Saudi calls to withdraw from newly captured areas, insisting it will maintain security in Hadramout and Mahra provinces.

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman urged the STC to respond to mediation efforts, withdraw forces peacefully, and resolve disputes through consensus. He emphasized that the southern issue must be addressed via dialogue, commitments, and trust among all Yemenis rather than through unilateral actions.

