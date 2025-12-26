UAE backs Saudi efforts to stabilize Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Arab Emirates has expressed strong support for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to maintain security and stability in Yemen. In a statement on Friday, the UAE’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to backing peace and stability in the conflict-hit country.

Saudi Arabia added on Thursday that it remains hopeful Yemen's main southern separatist group will halt recent escalations that have allowed it to gain significant control over southern regions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The UAE’s support highlights ongoing Gulf cooperation aimed at addressing security challenges and promoting stability in Yemen amid ongoing political and military tensions.

