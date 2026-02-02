Yandex metrika counter

  • World
Savannah Guthrie’s mom missing as detectives join search in Arizona
Photo: Pima County Sheriff's Department

An 84-year-old woman reported missing in Arizona has been identified as the mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, according to local authorities.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Skyline and Campbell at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 31, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Sheriff Chris Nanos, a family member contacted emergency services around noon on Sunday, February 1, to report her missing.

Authorities said concerning circumstances were discovered at the home, prompting homicide detectives to join the investigation. Officials have not ruled out foul play, but said the case is currently being treated as a search and rescue operation.

Search teams are conducting operations both on the ground and by air as efforts continue to locate Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact emergency services.

 
 
 

