Savannah Guthrie, Terry Gannon to co-host 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

+ ↺ − 16 px

Savannah Guthrie and Terry Gannon have been named co-hosts for the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina, Italy.

The announcement was made on TODAY on September 23, News.Az reports.

The TODAY co-anchor and NBC Sports commentator will introduce the world’s top athletes at the ceremony, scheduled for February 6, 2026.

Savannah has become an Olympic fixture, as this will be her fourth time broadcasting an opening ceremony celebration. She co-hosted the broadcast for the Olympics in Tokyo and Beijing, and last summer, she was stationed on a bridge over the Seine in Paris alongside Hoda Kotb for the historic boat parade.

Savannah will also continue to co-anchor TODAY during the Milan Cortina Olympics, as she previously did for the Olympics in London, Sochi, PyeongChang, Tokyo and Paris.

This will be Gannon's first time hosting the opening ceremony after having hosted the past four Olympic closing ceremonies.

Savannah and Gannon will be joined in the broadcast booth by a Winter Olympics legend, three-time snowboarding gold medalist Shaun White.

The five-time Olympian will offer his commentary alongside Savannah and Gannon when the athletes enter San Siro Stadium in Milan for the Parade of Nations. The historic stadium, which opened in 1926, is home to professional soccer teams AC Milan and Inter Milan.

News.Az