Scale of destructions in liberated Azerbaijani lands ‘extremely great’: Karabakh Revival Fund

The scale of destructions in Azerbaijani territories recently liberated from the Armenian occupation is extremely great, said Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Karabakh Revival Fund.

Hajiyev made the remarks Wednesday during a presentation of the Karabakh.Center Internet resource.

He noted that the victory of Azerbaijan is a message to the whole world.

"No one can break us, we are ready to overcome any problem," Hajiyev added.


