Scaramucci removed from White House communications director role

US President Donald Trump has dismissed Anthony Scaramucci from the White House communications director post only 10 days after he was appointed.

It comes days after Scaramucci unloaded on former chief of staff Reince Priebus and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon in an expletive-laden rant to a New Yorker reporter.

"Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director," press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best."

In a later press briefing Monday, Sanders said Scaramucci has "no role at this time in the Trump administration."

Kelly, who was sworn in just Monday morning as the president's chief of staff, requested Scaramucci's removal, according to The New York Times, which first reported the move.

The newspaper said that Scaramucci, who was an investment manager before taking the White House job, "boasted about reporting directly to the president not the chief of staff."

