Schools in Istanbul and several Turkish provinces have been cancelled due to snow

People walk during a snowfall in Istanbul, Turkey, on March 10, 2022. (Photo by Hosam Salem/NurPhoto)

In several provinces of Türkiye, classes were cancelled due to bad weather, News.Az reports, citing local authorities.

It is noted that due to the expected heavy snowfall in Istanbul, January 12 has been declared a non-working day in schools.

In Kahramanmaraş and Sivas, classes will also be closed for one day for a similar reason. In Tunceli Province, January 12 and 13 will be non-working days for schools and universities.

