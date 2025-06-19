“Azerbaijan” neighborhood officially inaugurated in Turkish city of Kahramanmaraş

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the “Azerbaijan” neighborhood has commenced in the city of Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye.

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, are attending the event, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye were played at the ceremony.

This was followed by the screening of a video dedicated to the “Azerbaijan” neighborhood.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan delivered a speech at the event.

The President of the Republic of Türkiye then made a speech.

Speech by President Ilham Aliyev

- My dear brother, esteemed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,

Distinguished participants of the event, dear people of Kahramanmaraş,

First of all, I convey to you the most sincere greetings of the Azerbaijani people. I once again ask Allah to rest the souls of all our brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the aftermath of the terrible earthquake on February 6, 2023, in peace.

The Azerbaijani people treated this tragedy as their own. From the very first day, tens of thousands of Azerbaijanis began to fulfill their fraternal duty by coming to the stations in Baku and various cities across Azerbaijan to provide humanitarian aid. Immediately after the earthquake, search and rescue operations began under the leadership of my dear brother, the esteemed President, followed by reconstruction and construction work. Tens of thousands of people were provided with new apartments in a short period of time. This factor once again demonstrates Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's commitment, love and strong determination toward his people. At the same time, this is also evidence of a strong Türkiye, because only a strong state can carry out such a large-scale reconstruction and construction work in a short time.

Azerbaijan immediately sent more than a thousand personnel, including search and rescue people, volunteers and doctors to the earthquake-affected regions of Türkiye, and they started working immediately. Fifty-three people were rescued from the rubble by Azerbaijani personnel, 3,200 people were provided with medical assistance by Azerbaijani doctors in two field hospitals we had established.

Azerbaijan has always been by Türkiye’s side and Türkiye has always been by Azerbaijan's side. Today, my participation along with my dear brother in the opening of the “Azerbaijan” quarter is further evidence of our unity and friendship.

As you have just mentioned, we stood shoulder to shoulder with my dear brother, esteemed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on the Karabakh issue from the first day of the war. The support, solidarity, political and moral backing shown to us by the President of Türkiye from the first hours of the war and the fact that the Turkish people were together with us gave us additional strength. We have restored historical justice, and today the Azerbaijani people live in comfort and security on their ancestral land.

The establishment of the “Azerbaijan” quarter is also a remarkable event. More than 90 buildings have been constructed here. Our Turkish brothers and sisters will live in 1,200 apartments. There is a school and a kindergarten, and the construction of a culture center is also on the agenda. We are always by each other’s side in good times and difficult times. We multiply each other’s strength. Today, the Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood and unity are an important factor not only for our region, but also on a global scale, they are a symbol of security, cooperation, development and brotherhood.

The Shusha Declaration, which we signed together with the esteemed President in Shusha four years ago has raised our relations to the highest level. The Shusha Declaration has officially elevated our relations to the level of an alliance. We are friends, brothers and allies. Türkiye and Azerbaijan, two brotherly countries, are confidently and successfully moving forward hand in hand in political, economic, energy, transport, military and all other fields.

Today, I am visiting this beautiful land for the first time. I have been to many other places in Türkiye and have seen the beautiful nature of this wonderful country. I am very pleased to be here, in the ancient Turkish land of Kahramanmaraş. The people of Kahramanmaraş showed great resolve in the face of a terrible earthquake. They did not break or bend. They knew and believed that behind them stood a strong leader – Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Behind them stands a strong Türkiye. This, of course, once again shows how attached the people of Kahramanmaraş are to their native land, leader and state.

I express the respect and love of the Azerbaijani people to all the people living in the earthquake-affected areas. You know and should know that you have 10 million brothers and sisters in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijanis also know that we have more than 80 million brothers and sisters in Türkiye.

Long live Türkiye! Long live Türkiye-Azerbaijan unity and brotherhood!

x x x

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan then delivered a speech.

x x x

Later, Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan laid the foundation stone for the cultural center to be built in the “Azerbaijan” quarter in an online format.

Keys to new apartments were handed over to several families affected by the earthquake.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan cut the symbolic ribbon marking the opening of the “Azerbaijan” quarter.

Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan toured the “Azerbaijan” quarter and viewed the newly constructed apartments there.

x x x

Then, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan familiarized themselves with the conditions created at the Heydar Aliyev primary school and kindergarten built in the “Azerbaijan” quarter in Kahramanmaraş.

x x x

Immediately after the devastating earthquake in southeastern Türkiye in February 2023, the Azerbaijani state and people stood by the brotherly country.

From the first days of the disaster, under the directive of President Ilham Aliyev, all available resources were mobilized to assist the brotherly country. In addition to participating in search and rescue operations, efforts of both government institutions and non-governmental organizations of the country were directed to other areas of assistance.

Based on another important directive of the head of state, the construction of the “Azerbaijan” quarter in Kahramanmaraş was launched to provide long-term support to the brotherly country.

The construction works were carried out by Azerbaijan’s State Housing Development Agency. The quarter, covering an area of 27.6 hectares, includes 68 residential buildings with 1,194 apartments, the Heydar Aliyev primary school, kindergarten, cultural center, and other social facilities. Additionally, 1,595 commercial units will be created for families to settle there.

On September 11, 2024, the Heydar Aliyev primary school and kindergarten were officially opened.

According to the master plan of the “Azerbaijan” quarter, construction of blocks 7, 8, 11, and 12 has already been completed. These 4 blocks include 26 residential buildings. All buildings are four stories high. A total of 456 apartments and 328 non-residential units have been built in these buildings.

News.Az