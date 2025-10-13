Scientists have proposed using mold to treat wounds

+ ↺ − 16 px

Researchers from the University of Utah have discovered that the soil mold Marquandomyces marquandii is capable of forming a unique hydrogel that could potentially replace human soft tissue.

The results of the study were published in The Journal of the Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (JMMMS), News.Az reports.

Hydrogels have long attracted the attention of medical professionals and engineers—these materials retain moisture and are soft and elastic, reminiscent of skin, cartilage, and muscle. However, until now, synthetic analogues have been either too fragile or have interacted poorly with living cells.

According to scientists, M. marquandii demonstrated unexpected properties in laboratory studies. When grown in a liquid nutrient medium, it creates a multilayered fibrous structure that retains up to 83% water.

"These layers have varying porosity—from 40% to 90%, which is important for simulating different types of tissue. What we see is a hydrogel that literally grows on its own," explains materials scientist Atul Agrawal, one of the study's authors.

The researchers explained that the secret lies in the mycelium—the underground "root" system of fungi. It consists of filaments capable of growing indefinitely in the presence of nutrients, forming a strong yet flexible structure. It is also rich in chitin—a substance similar in composition to crustacean shells, which has long been recognized as biocompatible.

Researchers hope that in the future, such material could be used as a basis for growing cells, creating implants, or even wearable biodevices.

It's too early to talk about using the "mushroom skin" for burn treatment or prosthetics, but the scientists intend to continue their research. The team plans to determine the safety of the mushroom for humans—the chitin it contains may cause rare allergies.

