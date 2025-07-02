Yandex metrika counter

Scorching European heatwave turns deadly in Spain, Italy and France

Scorching European heatwave turns deadly in Spain, Italy and France
A wildfire in Spain and high temperatures elsewhere in Europe have claimed another six lives as the continent swelters in temperatures topping 40C, News.az reports citing BBC.

Two farmers died when they became trapped by flames near the town of Coscó in Spain's Catalonia region. Authorities said a farm worker had appealed to his boss for help, but they were unable to escape as fire spread over a large area.

In Italy, two men died after becoming unwell on beaches on the island of Sardinia, and a man in his 80s died of heart failure, after walking into a hospital in Genoa.

A 10-year-old American girl collapsed and died while visiting the Palace of Versailles south-west of Paris , reports said.


