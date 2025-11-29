Screenwriter Tom Stoppard passes away

+ ↺ − 16 px

British screenwriter Tom Stoppard, winner of an Oscar and a Golden Globe for the film "Shakespeare in Love" (1998), has died at the age of 88, News.az reports, citing BBC.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that our dear client and friend Tom Stoppard has died peacefully at home in Dorset, surrounded by his family. We will remember his work, its genius and humanity, as well as his wit, courage, generosity of spirit and deep love of the English language," the agency said in a statement.

Stoppard was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Screenplay for Brazil (1985). He is also known for Empire of the Sun (1987) and Anna Karenina (2012). As a director, Stoppard directed Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead (1990), which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

News.Az