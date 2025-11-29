Skyhooks guitarist Bob Starkie dies aged 73

+ ↺ − 16 px

Skyhooks guitarist Bob Starkie has died aged 73 after a battle with cancer, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A statement released on Skyhooks' official Facebook page announced his passing this morning.

"It's with sadness in our hearts that we have to send out this news that early this morning Bob "Bongo" Starkie has passed away," Skyhooks archivist Peter Green said.

"For the past year, he has fought the brave fight against leukaemia, hoping to get back on the road to perform more shows.

"Bob was the guitarist in the iconic Skyhooks, the youngest in the band, and he embraced the theatrics from striking facial make-up to unique stage costumes. The music always came first, and touring and playing onstage was his absolute joy.

"Music was in his blood till the very end", the statement said.

Starkie joined Skyhooks in August 1973, replacing his older brother, Peter.

Peter Starkie died in 2020, aged 72, after complications from a fall.

His daughter, Indiana, also released a statement through the band's Facebook page.

"Our Dearest Grand-Daddy-Bop has peacefully departed, listening to Chuck Berry, snuggling with his fur baby, Bonnie, surrounded by friends and family," she said.

"Daughters Indiana and Arabella, grandchildren Phoenix and Lucia, partner Chrissy, great mate Ian, and son-in-laws Simon and Chris will miss him dearly. Thank you for all your support. He has felt the love till the very end."

News.Az