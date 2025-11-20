Second meeting of OTS Justice Ministers takes place in Baku

On November 20, justice ministers from the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) convened in Baku for their second meeting.

The participants first visited the Alley of Honor to pay respects at the grave of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, then went to the Alley of Martyrs and Victory Park to honor the memory of the martyrs, News.Az reports citing local media.

The meeting, chaired by Azerbaijan's Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov, was attended by Türkiye's Minister of Justice Yilmaz Tunc, Uzbekistan's Minister of Justice Akbar Tashkulov, Kazakhstan's Minister of Justice Yerlan Sarsembayev, Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Minister of Justice Iskender Sydygaliev, and OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

During the discussions, the participants reviewed the implementation status of the directions outlined in the Astana Declaration signed on September 9, 2024, and emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation and developing experience exchange in the field of law and justice among member states.

In line with the provisions of the Astana Declaration, member states presented their work and best practices in digital transformation and innovative solutions in the justice sector. It was noted that a comprehensive and functional electronic justice system improves service quality, simplifies processes, and contributes to creating a user‑friendly environment, and issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The meeting also highlighted the activities of the Expert Group working on a multilateral draft agreement on mutual legal assistance in civil matters, initiated by Azerbaijan, as well as the work of the Task Force established to create a Centralized Network of Forensic Expertise. Participants agreed that the third meeting of TSO justice ministers will be held in Türkiye in 2026.

The participants expressed deep gratitude to Minister Farid Ahmadov for the high‑level organization of the meeting and highly appreciated Azerbaijan's warm hospitality.

The first meeting of the justice ministers of OTS member states was held last year in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.