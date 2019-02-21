Second session of Azerbaijan-Qatar Joint Economic, Trade and Technical Commission held in Doha

The second session of Azerbaijan-Qatar Joint Intergovernmental Economic, Trade and Technical Commission has been held in Doha, AzerTag reports.

Co-chairs of the commission Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov and Qatari Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani led the Azerbaijani and Qatari delegations respectively.

Addressing the session, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani hailed the results of 2017 visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Qatar. He also said that the first session held in Baku was very important for the development of bilateral relations.

Co-chairs of the commission praised the current level of Azerbaijan-Qatar cooperation.

The two countries agreed to continue cooperation in the areas of the economy, trade, investment, finance, industry, energy, transport, education, tourism, and culture.

Following the meeting, Kamaladdin Heydarov and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani signed the Protocol of the second session of the joint commission.

