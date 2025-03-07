Secretary Rubio’s meets Botswana President Duma Boko

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Washington today with the President of Botswana, Advocate Duma Gideon Boko.

The Secretary congratulated President Boko on the upcoming SpaceX supported launch of Botswana’s first satellite, BOTSAT-1, News.Az reports citing US Department of State.

Secretary Rubio and President Boko reaffirmed the importance of the close strategic partnership between the United States and Botswana, especially in the areas of trade and regional security.